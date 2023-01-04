Napoli recommence their bid for a first Italian title in over three decades when they face rivals Inter on Wednesday as Serie A gets back underway with one of the league’s most hotly-anticipated fixtures.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have already won once this season at the San Siro, claiming the points in a tight contest with reigning champions AC Milan, over whom they defend an eight-point lead at the top of the division.

Napoli are hoping to extend an 11-match winning streak and maintain their unbeaten record in Italy’s top flight after having dropped just four points in their 15 matches.

