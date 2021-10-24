Napoli’s 100 percent start to the Serie A season came to an end on Sunday with a goalless draw at Roma which halted their winning run at eight matches.

Napoli retake top spot in the Italian top flight but are level on 25 points with AC Milan following their hard-fought win at Bologna on Saturday.

The draw means Roma keep the record for the most wins from the start of a Serie A season, with 10 consecutive victories in 2013/14.

Both sides will be ruing missed chances which could have decided a tight, at times poorly tempered match between two rivals which saw both coaches sent off.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands for dissent with nine minutes left while an incredulous Luciano Spalletti was shown a red card for what referee Davide Massa thought was sarcastic applause.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta