Napoli’s Elif Elmas is among the 28 players selected by North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski as they are set to launch their Euro 2024 qualifications with a home tie against Malta.

Michele Marcolini’s Malta will face the Euro 2021 participants in Skopje on March 23 before hosting Italy three days later, at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

Elmas, 23, has been one of the key figures at high-flying Napoli with his six goals and two assists in 25 Serie A league games as the Partenopei are closing in on a well-deserved title triumph.

