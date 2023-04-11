Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of this week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg with Milan after failing to recover in time from a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

Napoli’s star player and Serie A top scorer had been in a race against time to play in Wednesday’s fixture at the San Siro.

The Nigeria striker did not take part in team training on Tuesday, doing individual work in the morning session, and he was left out of the squad announced on Tuesday before Luciano Spalletti’s outfit travel to Milan.

