Dazzling duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have Napoli dreaming after starring in a five-goal massacre of Juventus which made them clear favourites to claim a first Serie A title in over three decades.

Luciano Spalletti’s team have bewitched much of Europe with their all-action football this season and the way his two star attackers combined to destroy Juve on Friday night and secure a nine-point lead on champions AC Milan suggests that this time southern Italy’s biggest club are the real deal.

Osimhen took his league tally to 12 with a brace, while Kvaratskhelia netted his ninth of the season in all competitions and had a hand in all the others as Juve and their eight-match winning streak were blown away in Naples.

The pair set up each other’s goals with the crowning moment Kvaratskhelia’s inch-perfect cross which allowed Osimhen to head in Napoli’s fourth midway through the second half at a packed, and delirious Stadio Maradona.

