Rudi Garcia has been sacked by Napoli, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday, after a poor start to the season left their Serie A title defence floundering.

Napoli added that Walter Mazzarri returns after a decade to replace Frenchman Garcia, who was dismissed for allowing the team to fall 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

The announcement of Mazzarri’s Napoli comeback, reportedly returns to Napoli on a deal until the end of the current campaign, initially came via owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The movie mogul simply wrote “welcome back Walter!” on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the club confirmed Garcia’s sacking.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com