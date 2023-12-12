Napoli reached the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after seeing off Braga 2-0 and ending a home hoodoo which had stretched back two months.

The Italian champions qualified second in Group C behind Real Madrid thanks to Serder Saatci's clumsy own goal and Victor Osimhen's first goal since early October, both which came in the first half.

Walter Mazzarri's side would have got through even with a single-goal defeat but in the end comfortably qualified for the next round, snapping a six-match winless streak at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A first win in Naples since beating Udinese in late September made sure that Napoli finished the group stage on 10 points, six ahead of Braga who drop down to the Europa League.

