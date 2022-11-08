Napoli moved provisionally nine points clear at the top of Serie A on Tuesday after beating Empoli 2-0 to claim their 10th straight league win.

Hirving Lozano’s 69th-minute spot-kick and a neat late finish from Piotr Zielinski ensured hosts Napoli made their way past a resilient Empoli side and moved further ahead of AC Milan.

Champions Milan are at winless Cremonese in Tuesday’s late match knowing anything but a victory will leave Napoli with an ominous lead on the rest of the league heading into the final matches of 2022 this weekend.

Milan are without suspended stars Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez and a clutch of injured players at Cremonese, who sit just inside the relegation zone.

Empoli, who finished with 10 men as Sebastiano Luperto picked up a second booking shortly after Lozano’s goal, stay 14th and five points above the relegation zone.

