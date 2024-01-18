Napoli reached the Italian Super Cup final after beating Fiorentina 3-0 in Thursday’s last-four clash in Riyadh.

Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring in the 22nd minute at a sparsely-populated Al-Awwal Park before Alessio Zerbin ensured Napoli’s passage with two late strikes.

Napoli will face the winner of Friday’s other semi-final between Inter and Lazio in the final at the same stadium on Monday night.

This season is the first time that the Italian Super Cup has been contested with a four-team format, but it doesn’t appear to have captured the imagination of the Saudi public.

The stadium was mostly empty for a match featuring Italy’s ailing but reigning champions, who took the lead when Simeone netted the first chance his team created in a rare start.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

