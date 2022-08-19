Tanguy Ndombele has signed for Napoli on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

In a short statement Napoli said that they had brought in the France international midfielder “with an option to buy”, reportedly for 30 million euros.

Ndombele, who has seven caps for his country, joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2019 for a club-record fee of 62 million euros plus add-ons.

