Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered in his country's 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, his national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and is likely to miss Monday's friendly against Mozambique also in Portugal.

He is expected to find out the results of the scan on Sunday.

"We don't have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan," Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

