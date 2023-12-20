Four second-half Frosinone goals sent Serie A champions Napoli spiralling out of the Italian Cup in a 4-0 home defeat on Tuesday.

For the third consecutive season Napoli have fallen at the round of 16 stage in the domestic cup, after defeats to Fiorentina after extra time in 2022 and on penalties to Cremonese last year.

This time out, goals in normal time from Enzo Barrenechea, Giuseppe Caso, Walid Cheddira and Abdou Harroui eliminated Walter Mazzarri’s side in embarrassing circumstances.

The decisive moments in the match came one minute after stars Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were sent on to try and find a breakthrough for the hosts.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...