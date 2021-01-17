Lorenzo Insigne scored twice and set up another as Napoli thumped Fiorentina 6-0 on Sunday to move into third in Serie A.

Napoli got back to winning ways in their newly-named Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after falling to promoted Spezia in their last home match.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side came out firing despite the absence of midfielder Fabian Ruiz who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was also missing.

