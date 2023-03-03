Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti says his players are drowning out what he sees as premature title chatter despite knowing victory over Lazio on Friday would send them 21 points clear in Serie A.

The league leaders have won eight games in a row and 19 of their past 20 in the top flight — a run that began with a 2-1 victory away to Lazio on September 3.

“We’re not listening to those who want us to take our hands off the wheel and start celebrating, because there are still twists and turns to come,” said Spalletti.

“Our fans must take to the field with us and not wait for us at the finish line.”

