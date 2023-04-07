Napoli travel to Lecce on Friday trying to bounce straight back from their crushing home defeat at the hands of AC Milan with the all-Italian Champions League quarter-final between the two looming.

Coach Luciano Spalletti said he would know whether his team’s four-goal thumping on Sunday was “a crack or a crater” after a Good Friday trip across to the Adriatic coast.

With Napoli then travelling up to the San Siro for the first leg of a blockbuster European tie on Wednesday, Spalletti and a surprisingly split fan base will want the hole Milan punched through to be quickly closed.

A 16-point advantage over second-placed Lazio with 10 games to go, means Napoli are still all-but guaranteed their first Scudetto since 1990 but a strong display is needed after Milan made them look ordinary in the first of a trio of clashes.

