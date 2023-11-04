Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is due to return to Italy next week to continue his recovery from injury as speculation intensifies over his future with the Serie A champions.

Osimhen, who finished eighth in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting, has made no secret of his “dream” of playing in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly pursuing the Nigerian.

The 24-year-old has been out since picking up a hamstring injury on international duty in a friendly against Saudi Arabia on October 13.

He was granted permission to travel to Nigeria to resolve personal issues but is expected to rejoin the team soon with a view to regaining full fitness by the end of the month.

“Victor has had a leave of absence, he will be with us next week. From a clinical point of view, the doctors will give me details on his condition,” Napoli coach Rudi Garcia said Friday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...