Napoli on Tuesday won their appeal over a 3-0 defeat and one-point deduction for failing to turn up to play Juventus because of coronavirus cases.

Napoli took their case to the Sports Guarantee Board of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), they highest level of sporting justice in Italy, after having previous appeals against the ruling rejected by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Serie A.

CONI said in a statement they “accepted the appeal presented by Napoli and annulled without postponement the decision of the Sports Court of Appeal at the FIGC … including the penalty of losing the match Juventus-Napoli and the deduction of one point.”

The October 4 fixture had been abandoned rather than called off when Napoli did not travel to Turin.

