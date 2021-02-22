Napoli forward Victor Osimhen was hospitalised on Sunday after losing consciousness following a knock to the head in Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Atalanta in Serie A.

The Nigeria striker was stretchered off the pitch in Bergamo after 90 minutes after hitting his head on the ground after a Cristian Romero challenge.

The 22-year-old came around as he was transported to hospital in northern Italy where tests revealed head trauma, but were reassuring, Napoli said.

