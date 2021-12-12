Empoli dealt a blow to Napoli’s hopes of a first Serie A crown since the days of Diego Maradona after a stunning 1-0 win which gives Inter Milan a chance to take firm control of the title race.

Patrick Cutrone’s bizarre winner with 20 minutes remaining in Naples fired promoted Empoli seventh in Italy’s top flight and leaves Napoli fourth, three points behind leaders AC Milan who drew at Udinese on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s side could be four points off the lead by the end of the day if Inter win Sunday’s late match against struggling Cagliari, with the reigning champions ensured of top spot with a victory at the San Siro.

Napoli held top spot before last weekend’s matches but have now also been overtaken by Atalanta, who moved into third following their 2-1 win at Verona earlier in the day.

