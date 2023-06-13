Mellieha Libertas coach Christian Narciso announced on Wednesday that he will not be extending his contract with last season’s Louis Borg Cup winners.

In a statement on his socials, the Italian coach said he was proud to have been part of what he referred to as a ‘family overachieving on and off the court’.

“What a fantastic season has been! It’s with a bit of sadness I announce I won’t be the head coach of Mellieha Libertas Spalding for the next season,” the statement read.

“I am so proud to have been part of this amazing FAMILY overachieving on and off the court. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity and the growth, I wish nothing but the best to President Niccolo Petrucci and the whole @melliehabasketballclub players and staff for making me feel at home and letting me grow as a coach. Love you guys, and I will always cheer for you! Now it’s time for me to see what’s next for my career in this beautiful basketball journey”

