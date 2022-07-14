A first half goal from Iaser Turcan sunk Floriana in Moldova as the Maltese representatives bow out from European football.

In last week’s first leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, Floriana dominated Petrocub but could capitalise on their chances as the tie ended in a goalless stalemate.

In Moldova, the Greens needed to score in order to have a chance of progressing but despite their 11 total attempts created, it was Petrocub who found the all important goal for a historic European qualification in their club’s short history.