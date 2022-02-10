Ħamrun Spartans booked a spot in the Round of 16 of the Izibet FA Trophy, where they would be meeting Balzan, as they defeated Naxxar Lions 1-0.

It was a drab encounter with shots at goal being few and far in between, especially during the first half.

In fact, more was expected from the Spartans who were coming from a heavy 1-4 defeat to Gżira United in their last Premier League outing as apart from goalkeeper Matthias Debono and Christian Mercieca, the rest of the starting line-up was made up of regular starters.

