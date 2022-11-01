Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was fired by the club on Tuesday, paying the price for the team’s sluggish start to the new season.

Nash’s position had been under scrutiny for days, with reports stating he had lost the confidence of the locker room after the team fell to 1-5 on Saturday with a 125-116 home loss to Indiana.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai meanwhile thanked Nash for his contribution, stating that he had brought “hard work and positive attitude” during a reign that included “periods of exceptional storm” around the team.

