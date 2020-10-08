Here’s an experiment. Keep note of the times you come across someone using the phrase ‘under my/his watch’. I’ve tried and I’m losing count.

There, if you needed it, is a sign of Joseph Muscat’s dominant influence on our public discourse. The mangled idiom bears his signature. (The standard is ‘on my watch’. ‘Under my watch’ turns up in some Euro-English transcripts of the European Parliament; plus in Canadian English, and I’ve no idea on whose watch that happened but I suspect a francophone conspiracy.)

My point is about cultural dominance not linguistic purity. Muscat began to utter the signature phrase just when the slide to his nadir began – after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. His authority was shaken. His regime came under international scrutiny. Yet, he was able to put his stamp even on that precarious situation.

He took a phrase, used it as a sign of determination and principle, with enough flair to attract others to adopt it too. Even scathing critics unquestioningly repeated the term in the form he gave it. How’s that for calling the tune?

What Muscat managed with one trivial phrase he managed even more successfully with much more fundamental issues. Many of our unquestioning assumptions about politics and economy – those that go almost without saying – come from the way he conducted politics.

One is how his government treated citizens primarily as consumers. His attitude dates back to his days as MEP – all his initiatives there addressed consumer issues. It’s also true that the European Commission at the time, under José Manuel Barroso, took largely the same view – although there was the legitimate argument that, then, the Commission’s competence did not extend much farther.

But Muscat ran with this approach – just put money in voters’ pockets – even when leading a national government. Everything became a commodity. Even citizenship, when passports were sold. The money earned purportedly justified itself.

If money was spared, that too was its own justification. That’s how Muscat legitimised renting his own second-hand car to the Office of the Prime Minister. It’s how he justified retaining a public servant, Neville Gafà, who had apparently gone rogue in Libya – Gafà, we were told, was working on a ‘voluntary basis’.

Many realised the fakery of retaining a scandal-soaked official on a voluntary basis. What? No contractual obligations? Accepting the word of honour from a man gravely accused of having none? It was an obvious charade. But, in a few short years, there had been a decisive erosion of the vocabulary of public morality that was needed to articulate what was wrong.

Joseph Muscat’s claim in parliament, that he leaves Malta much stronger than he found it, would be laughable if it weren’t obscene - Ranier Fsadni

Market morality also undercut a strong sense of public goods. Planning rules could be changed so easily that they stopped being rules. In the short run, many profited from the windfalls in real estate prices. Today, the real price is being paid for the depreciation of public goods like the natural and built environment, schools, and quality of life.

Under Muscat, the idea of a shared, long-term public interest began to seem less real than the doctrine that Malta is simply a mix of private interests. That transformation was enabled by his mode of governing: deregulation plus centralisation of decision-making.

Rules became arbitrary, so decisions depended ultimately on him. Power became personalised and autonomous institutions declined. The gruesome extent of that decline has been made evident in the testimonies given to the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

For its first half-century, independent Malta was run by governments with a strong sense of the tight economic and security constraints that bind a small city-state. Muscat, on the other hand, ran the country as though Maltese exceptionalism meant that we could defy the laws of political-economic gravity.

The army’s top echelon was decapitated in six months. The police lost credibility. The economy was run as though sustainable development didn’t matter. High-risk economic areas, targets for international money-launderers, were selected for development even as the protection against the risks deteriorated.

He may boast about his electoral results. But not one of his signal projects today escapes scandal: the Electrogas power station, the Vitals Global Healthcare deal, the American University of Malta, passport sales, Pilatus Bank. Not to mention several others.

Muscat’s claim in parliament on Monday, that he leaves Malta much stronger than he found it, would be laughable if it weren’t obscene. He leaves parliament when Malta is under the reasonable suspicion that, on his watch, it was run by crooks for the benefit of crooks.

His best defence is that he was bamboozled by those closest to him. Not exactly the most convincing excuse for someone who insists he made sure things were run well on his watch.

If we are to recover from this period, we need to recover a way of speaking of solidarity and the common good, instead of mouthing them as empty phrases.

We need to relearn how to think of some property as goods we hold in common and not as property the state can just sell off.

We need to insist that separation of Church and state doesn’t mean that the state has no values or morality but that the state has its own hierarchy of values: respect, justice, equality and civil liberty, which includes the protection of life and free speech.

As for Muscat, the various inquiries and court cases mean he will remain part of our public life. His shadow remains cast over his successor’s government. But a new chapter opens. For a long time, he was what he wanted an overwhelming majority to think he was. Now, he is what he hides.

