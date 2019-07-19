A new research project that aims to analyse eye disease and visual impairments will see data being collected from over 2,000 participants, with individual DNA samples investigated by specialists for genetic traits that can impact entire families.

The initiative, called Malta Eye Study, is the brainchild of ophthalmic surgeon Francis Carbonaro, and is being spearheaded by the University of Malta’s Research Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT). It has already attracted €132,000 in funding, the largest donation ever made by the Community Chest Fund towards medical research.

Mr Carbonaro, who believes that having reliable data on eye health is essential to Malta’s health services, conceived the project while studying for his PhD at King’s College in London.

“While in the UK, I was considering what useful research I could do back in Malta,” Mr Carbonaro says.

“Although other European countries keep governmental records of the eye health of their respective populations – and use that information to improve Public Health Care – in Malta, we do not yet have easily accessible data, at least for ophthalmology. There currently isn’t robust, reliable data regarding the prevalence of eye disease in Malta, data that may then be used to give very valuable insight into the nation’s health as a whole.”

Mr Carbonaro plans to rectify this lack of data through the Malta Eye Study, a streamlined research project that aims to collect the eye health data of around 2,000 individuals from across Malta and Gozo, between the ages of 50 and 80.

“Since we will be specifically looking for eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts, as well as determining the prevalence of blindness or visual impairments, we have chosen to focus on an older age range that may be more prone to such eye health issues,” Mr Carbonaro explains.

“By focusing on such a specific demographic, we will also be able to confidently use the collected data to improve local health services. We may even be able to determine if there are any genetic or environmental factors, such as climate, that may have affected the overall health of the population.”

This study will be carried out by PhD student David Agius under the supervision of Mr Carbonaro and Prof. Julian Mamo. Dr Agius, a Higher Specialist Trainee in Ophthalmology, will be collecting and analysing all the data from the 2,000 randomly selected subjects.

Each of these subjects will be invited to attend a clinic for a brief 30-45 minute visit, where they will be asked to complete a questionnaire, before being given a full eye test, completely free of charge.

Among other tests, images will be taken of the retina and optic nerve, details noted of any prescriptions, and the subject’s DNA will be collected via a harmless saliva swab.

The main issue with all research is funding

The eye test will be far more detailed than at any clinic appointment.

Thus, all the study’s subjects will receive free, specialised optical medical care, where they will be referred onwards as necessary.

In addition, their individual DNA sample will be examined by specialists, which may uncover genetic traits that could directly impact the health care needs of both themselves and their immediate family.

The journey to realising the Malta Eye Study has been a long one for Mr Carbonaro, largely due to the struggle to secure funding which, he argues, should at least, in part, be a prerogative of the government.

“Research projects such as the Malta Eye Study should, I feel, be funded and prioritised by the government – or at least incentivised, for instance, by making purchases such as instrumentation VAT-free, like in several other European countries,” he points out.

“The generated data could have a knock-on effect on the specific health care requirements of the general public.

“Accurate data from projects like this may be used to inform strategies for public health care, as well as set up efficient, customised screening strategies, establish projected financial costs and define which medical staff may be required and where.

“It would be an incredibly useful resource for the government”.

With the help of University of Malta’s Research Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT), funding for the project was secured from the Malta Community Chest Fund, which donated €132,000.

While this contribution has covered the purchase of specialised equipment from abroad and the salary of the PhD student, additional funding is required to complete a second study, in which the DNA data collected will be examined in more detail to determine common genetic traits of the Maltese population.

“The main issue with all research is funding,” Mr Carbonaro says.

“Similar studies abroad require tens of millions of euros, and most will have a team on board that can liaise with the subjects, go out into the field and collect data, and so on. By the time you have covered the costs of the equipment and the specialised manpower, the funding is all gone.”

The RIDT was established by the government in 2011 to bolster investment in research and development on a national level.

Funds donated by the public to the RIDT go towards medical research and other worthy causes.