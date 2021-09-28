A national strategy for the disability sector leading up to 2030 was announced on Tuesday by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Thirteen objectives were outlined in the strategy, including in the area of:

reforms and equality, research and data collection

disability and awareness-raising

accessibility

participation in culture

leisure and recreation

relationships family

sexuality and parenthood

informal, formal and non-formal education

healthcare

work and employment

living independently and in the community, and de-institutionalisation

participation in political and public life

disaster risk management and reduction

regional and international efforts.

“The main aim of this document is that by 2030 we will hit the sustainable development goals," Farrugia Portelli said.

She explained that every objective in the strategy makes reference to the goals, as well as different articles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

She also said the document was created after a lengthy process of consultation with stakeholders, and with a great deal of input from people with disabilities.

Among the actions to take place within the next two years are:

generating awareness on how to use legislation in cases of disability discrimination;

working on representation of disabled persons in the media;

inclusive marriage preparation courses; and

specialised training to medical professionals on ‘breaking news’ to disabled persons and their families in a disability sensitive manner.

Actions to be taken within the next five years include:

training on disability awareness for service providers in the public and private sectors

including sign language and closed captioning in all television programmes and adverts; and

supporting disabled candidates in local, national and EU elections.

On Monday, Malta Enterprise announced a fund which businesses could tap into to make their workplaces more accessible.

The scheme will cover up to 90% of investment, up to a maximum of €10,000, in machinery, technology, structural changes or training.