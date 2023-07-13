The percentage of gainfully occupied women is rising fast, with the activity rate having reached 80% of those aged 15-64 in 2022 from 72.2% in 2017, according to statistics by the National Statistics Office.

The highest activity rate was recorded among those aged 25 to 54. On average, out of every 100 men aged between 25 and 54 years, 96 were active. For women in this age group, activity rates registered a substantial increase and between 2017 and 2022, there was an increase of 11.9 percentage points.

The overall national activity rate (15-64 years) for 2022 was 5.5 percentage points higher than that recorded for EU 27.

National activity rates were higher than EU27 indicators for all age groups except for the 55 to 64-year-olds. In spite of the considerable growth observed over the past six years, EU27 activity rates for the 55 to 64 age group were found to be 10 percentage points higher than national rates. (Malta has a lower retirement age than in many EU countries.)

Employment

In 2022, out of every 100 people aged between 15 and 64 years, an average of almost 78 were employed. During these years, male employment rates increased by an average of 0.8% per year, whereas female rates increased by 2.6% per annum.

For both the EU and Malta, the employment rate for men tended to be higher than that for women.

At a national level, more men and women tend to be in employment when compared to the EU27 average. The largest gap was recorded for the 15 to 24-year-olds with the national employment rate recorded at 51.9%, as compared with 34.7% for the EU27.

On the other hand, the 55 to 64 age bracket showed that the EU27 employment rates were 7.8 percentage points higher than national rates.

Despite the fact that across all age brackets the employment rate has been increasing, the age structure of those in employment has been experiencing changes over the past years, the NSO noted.

The younger cohort has had an increase of 4.6 percentage points between 2017 and 2022, whereas among those aged between 55 and 64 the increase over the same period was of 7.3 percentage points.

Over the period under review, there was a reduction in the employment gender gap. This could be attributed to a number of incentives encouraging females to join or stay in the labour market.

In 2022, Malta’s employment gender gap was 2.6 percentage points higher when compared to the EU27 levels.

The employment rate for the 20 to 64 age group is one of Europe’s leading indicators. National figures indicate that, in 2022, the employment rate for Malta stood at 81.1%.

The increase in employment over the past six years, the NSO said, was mainly attributed to a growth in the service industry. The share in manufacturing and agriculture activities remained relatively unchanged between 2017 and 2022.

Unemployment

Unemployment rates have been declining steadily over the past years, dropping to 2.9% by 2022, 3.1% for men and 2.6% for women.

Compared to EU27 levels, national rates for 2022 were lower for both sexes and across all age groups.

Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) was also lower than in the EU27. At 4,7%, the national rate was 1.2 percentage points less than in the EU27. Across all the years reviewed, the young male unemployment ratios tended to be higher than those recorded for females. This is true for both national and EU levels.

The NEET rate indicator, which is the share of young people not in employment, education or training stood at 7.1% in 2022, 2.5 percentage points less than the EU27 average.

Education

In 2022, the early leavers from education and training (ELET) rate stood at 10.1%, recording a drop of 3.9 percentage points from 2017 levels.

Although Malta’s levels declined significantly over the years, national values were still 0.5 percentage points higher than the EU 27 average.

At the same time, data for 2022 showed that the number of people aged 20 to 24 years achieving at least an upper secondary level of education was 87.4%, with the national rate being 3.8 percentage points higher than the EU 27 average.