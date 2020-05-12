Writer and university professor Raymond Mangion has been appointed chairperson of the National Archives Council.

Mangion is a professor of law and legal history at the Faculty of Law at the University of Malta.

The Oxford graduate began collecting the Maltese nation's collective memory in 1981 and is the writer and editor of several books.

National Heritage Minister José Herrera made the announcement on Tuesday and said the country’s archives and the collective memory of the Maltese were an integral part of the national heritage.

National Archives of Malta led by Charles Farrugia as CEO and the national archivist, will continue to preserve documents, and collective memory.

The minister reiterated that in the coming years, the government will build an adequate building to incorporate and display archives..