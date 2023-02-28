The Environment and Resources Authority is inviting the public to give feedback on a proposed National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2030.

The plan is driven by the long-term vision established in the National Strategy for the Environment, to have Malta’s biodiversity valued, conserved, restored and sustainably used for the benefit of nature, people and climate, the authority said.

The Action Plan will step up national efforts to put Malta’s biodiversity on a path to recovery. It will guide the development of specific policies and actions in relation to biodiversity management at national level, by establishing a strategic framework to enable Malta to achieve the 2050 environmental objectives in a staggered approach.

The Action Plan identifies five policy areas where action is necessary: conserving and restoring nature; tackling the drivers of biodiversity loss; using biodiversity sustainably; mainstreaming and awareness-raising; and enhancing implementation and cooperation.

Feedback may be sent by email on era.policy@era.org.mt, by Tuesday, March 28.

More information is available on https://era.org.mt/national-biodiversity-strategy-and-action-plan-nbsap-to-2030