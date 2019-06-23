Stories of entrepreneurial prostitutes, a Gozitan wine merchant and football in Malta all make the shortlist for the 2019 National Book Prize.
On a total of 147 longlisted works, 55 made the shortlist - 34 books in the adult categories, and 21 for the Terramaxka Prize for children and adolescent’s literature.
The books were all published in 2018.
Among the contenders for the adult categories are Christine Muscat's history book Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798, Carmel Baldacchino's Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association and Michael Refalo's Giuseppe (De) Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930).
The Adjudication Board will now start the selection process to decide on a winner of the Book Prize in each separate category in both adult literature (National Book Prize) and children’s literature (Terramaxka Prize).
This year, a new category was added to the National Book Prize for adults: Literary Nonfiction, which can include travel writing, nature writing, science writing, sports writing, biography, autobiography, memoir, the interview, and both the familiar and personal essay.
Another significant change in this edition of the National Book Prize is the increase in the prize value allocated to all categories in the Prize. For the adult prizes the amount has risen from €1,000 to €4,000. As for the Terramaxka categories, the amount has doubled from €1,000 to €2,000.
The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced on Tuesday 5 November at the official opening of the Malta Book Festival 2019, whereas the winners of the National Book Prize will be announced at an award-giving ceremony that will be held at Auberge de Castille later that month.
Here is the full list of the books competing in the various categories:
NOVEL (MT, EN)
Clare Azzopardi, Castillo
Lou Drofenik, The Reluctant Healer
John P. Portelli, Kulħadd Barra
SHORT STORIES (MT, EN)
Trevor Żahra, 365
Rita Saliba, Fuq Widnejn Torox: U Stejjer Żbukkati Oħra
Joe Friggieri, Il-Fiera tal-Fuħħar: U Stejjer Oħra
Rita Saliba, Ħjut
John P. Portelli, Inkontri ta' Kuljum
Lina Brockdorff, Minn Żmien l-Għerien
POETRY (MT, EN)
Louis Briffa, Bil-Boqxiex
Maria Grech, Ganado Framed
LITERARY NONFICTION (MT, EN)
Richard England, Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne
Marie Briguglio and Steve Bonello, No Man's Land: People, Place & Pollution
TRANSLATION
Toni Aquilina, Passjoni Sempliċi
Toni Aquilina, Antigona
Emmanuel Cutajar, Il-Metamorfosi
Alfred Palma, Mewt Ġo Venezja
GENERAL RESEARCH (MT, EN)
Steve Borg, Il-Maltin: Għemilhom, Drawwiethom, Ġrajjiethom It-Tieni Volum
Ġwann Azzopardi, The Apostolato of the Order of St John at the Cathedral of Malta
Charles Cini, A History of Għarb
Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez and Albert Ganado, An Encyclopedia of Artists with a Malta Connection
Carmel Baldacchino, Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association
Charles Briffa, Fl-Arena ta' Moħħu: Victor Fenech – Esperimenti Stilistiċi u Protesta Soċjali Horizons
BIOGRAPHICAL AND HISTORIOGRAPHIC RESEARCH (MT, EN)
Godwin Vella, Humillima Civitas Vallettae: From Mount Xebb-er-ras to European Capital of Culture Heritage
Mario Pace, Marco Largi ovvero Carlo Magri: Drammaturgo Maltese (1617-1693) – Vita e Opere
Joseph M. Pirotta, Fortress Colony: The Final Act 1945-1964; Vol. 4 1961-1964
Dion Buhagiar, Francesco Azzopardi (1748-1809): Maltese Classical Composer and Theorist
Caroline Miggiani, The Official Colours of Malta: Recording Malta in WWII
Michael Refalo, Giuseppe (De)Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930)
Lawrence Pavia, Trevelyan and Fedden: Encounters with Malta and Gozo
Maria Adeodata (Catherine) Testaferrata de Noto, Adeodata Pisani: A Mystic in Mdina
Ann Gingell, Littlejohn Maurice Caruana Curran: Guardian of Heritage and Justice
Martina Caruana and Burkard Wehner, The Wignacourt Psalter: A Medieval Carthusian Treasure in Malta
Christine Muscat, Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798
ORIGINAL WORK 0-7 YEARS
Clare Azzopardi, Il-Ħanut tal-Ħelu Li Mar Dawra
Sherise Zammit, Ġanni Jżur Pariġi
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jagħmel Ħabib Ġdid
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsiefer
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jgħin fid-Dar
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsib Kartiera
ORIGINAL WORK 8-12 YEARS
Antoinette Borg, Avventura Abbord!
Mark Camilleri, Mill-Istorja tal-Futbol Malti
Clare Azzopardi, Għand Rebus Totall (Is-Sħaħar ta' Petut 1)
John A. Bonello, Irvin Vella Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Gżejjer tat-Teżor
Rita Saliba, Lorella u l-Ġenju Li ma Kienx Jaf Jaqra
ORIGINAL WORK 13-16 YEARS
Antoinette Borg, Amina
TRANSLATION 0-7 YEARS
Clare Azzopardi, Lupu Lupettu Jrid Isir Supereroj
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tar-Razzett
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tas-Savana
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Finali Spazjali
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Pilota Perkażu
Sherise Zammit, L-Album tal-Ewwel Sena Tiegħi
TRANSLATION 8-12 YEARS
Dwayne Ellul, Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Kelb Ifittex Lil Sidu
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Sparixxew il-Qtates
