Stories of entrepreneurial prostitutes, a Gozitan wine merchant and football in Malta all make the shortlist for the 2019 National Book Prize.

On a total of 147 longlisted works, 55 made the shortlist - 34 books in the adult categories, and 21 for the Terramaxka Prize for children and adolescent’s literature.

The books were all published in 2018.

Among the contenders for the adult categories are Christine Muscat's history book Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798, Carmel Baldacchino's Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association and Michael Refalo's Giuseppe (De) Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930).

The Adjudication Board will now start the selection process to decide on a winner of the Book Prize in each separate category in both adult literature (National Book Prize) and children’s literature (Terramaxka Prize).

This year, a new category was added to the National Book Prize for adults: Literary Nonfiction, which can include travel writing, nature writing, science writing, sports writing, biography, autobiography, memoir, the interview, and both the familiar and personal essay.

Another significant change in this edition of the National Book Prize is the increase in the prize value allocated to all categories in the Prize. For the adult prizes the amount has risen from €1,000 to €4,000. As for the Terramaxka categories, the amount has doubled from €1,000 to €2,000.

The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced on Tuesday 5 November at the official opening of the Malta Book Festival 2019, whereas the winners of the National Book Prize will be announced at an award-giving ceremony that will be held at Auberge de Castille later that month.

Here is the full list of the books competing in the various categories:

NOVEL (MT, EN)

Clare Azzopardi, Castillo

Lou Drofenik, The Reluctant Healer

John P. Portelli, Kulħadd Barra

SHORT STORIES (MT, EN)

Trevor Żahra, 365

Rita Saliba, Fuq Widnejn Torox: U Stejjer Żbukkati Oħra

Joe Friggieri, Il-Fiera tal-Fuħħar: U Stejjer Oħra

Rita Saliba, Ħjut

John P. Portelli, Inkontri ta' Kuljum

Lina Brockdorff, Minn Żmien l-Għerien

POETRY (MT, EN)

Louis Briffa, Bil-Boqxiex

Maria Grech, Ganado Framed

LITERARY NONFICTION (MT, EN)

Richard England, Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne

Marie Briguglio and Steve Bonello, No Man's Land: People, Place & Pollution

TRANSLATION

Toni Aquilina, Passjoni Sempliċi

Toni Aquilina, Antigona

Emmanuel Cutajar, Il-Metamorfosi

Alfred Palma, Mewt Ġo Venezja

GENERAL RESEARCH (MT, EN)

Steve Borg, Il-Maltin: Għemilhom, Drawwiethom, Ġrajjiethom It-Tieni Volum

Ġwann Azzopardi, The Apostolato of the Order of St John at the Cathedral of Malta

Charles Cini, A History of Għarb

Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez and Albert Ganado, An Encyclopedia of Artists with a Malta Connection

Carmel Baldacchino, Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association

Charles Briffa, Fl-Arena ta' Moħħu: Victor Fenech – Esperimenti Stilistiċi u Protesta Soċjali Horizons

BIOGRAPHICAL AND HISTORIOGRAPHIC RESEARCH (MT, EN)

Godwin Vella, Humillima Civitas Vallettae: From Mount Xebb-er-ras to European Capital of Culture Heritage

Mario Pace, Marco Largi ovvero Carlo Magri: Drammaturgo Maltese (1617-1693) – Vita e Opere

Joseph M. Pirotta, Fortress Colony: The Final Act 1945-1964; Vol. 4 1961-1964

Dion Buhagiar, Francesco Azzopardi (1748-1809): Maltese Classical Composer and Theorist

Caroline Miggiani, The Official Colours of Malta: Recording Malta in WWII

Michael Refalo, Giuseppe (De)Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930)

Lawrence Pavia, Trevelyan and Fedden: Encounters with Malta and Gozo

Maria Adeodata (Catherine) Testaferrata de Noto, Adeodata Pisani: A Mystic in Mdina

Ann Gingell, Littlejohn Maurice Caruana Curran: Guardian of Heritage and Justice

Martina Caruana and Burkard Wehner, The Wignacourt Psalter: A Medieval Carthusian Treasure in Malta

Christine Muscat, Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798

ORIGINAL WORK 0-7 YEARS

Clare Azzopardi, Il-Ħanut tal-Ħelu Li Mar Dawra

Sherise Zammit, Ġanni Jżur Pariġi

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jagħmel Ħabib Ġdid

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsiefer

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jgħin fid-Dar

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsib Kartiera

ORIGINAL WORK 8-12 YEARS

Antoinette Borg, Avventura Abbord!

Mark Camilleri, Mill-Istorja tal-Futbol Malti

Clare Azzopardi, Għand Rebus Totall (Is-Sħaħar ta' Petut 1)

John A. Bonello, Irvin Vella Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Gżejjer tat-Teżor

Rita Saliba, Lorella u l-Ġenju Li ma Kienx Jaf Jaqra

ORIGINAL WORK 13-16 YEARS

Antoinette Borg, Amina

TRANSLATION 0-7 YEARS

Clare Azzopardi, Lupu Lupettu Jrid Isir Supereroj

Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tar-Razzett

Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tas-Savana

Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Finali Spazjali

Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Pilota Perkażu

Sherise Zammit, L-Album tal-Ewwel Sena Tiegħi

TRANSLATION 8-12 YEARS

Dwayne Ellul, Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu

Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Kelb Ifittex Lil Sidu

Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Sparixxew il-Qtates