Stories of entrepreneurial prostitutes, a Gozitan wine merchant and football in Malta all make the shortlist for the 2019 National Book Prize.

On a total of 147 longlisted works, 55 made the shortlist - 34 books in the adult categories, and 21 for the Terramaxka Prize for children and adolescent’s literature.

The books were all published in 2018.

Among the contenders for the adult categories are Christine Muscat's history book Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798, Carmel Baldacchino's Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association and Michael Refalo's Giuseppe (De) Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930).

The Adjudication Board will now start the selection process to decide on a winner of the Book Prize in each separate category in both adult literature (National Book Prize) and children’s literature (Terramaxka Prize).

This year, a new category was added to the National Book Prize for adults: Literary Nonfiction, which can include travel writing, nature writing, science writing, sports writing, biography, autobiography, memoir, the interview, and both the familiar and personal essay. 

Another significant change in this edition of the National Book Prize is the increase in the prize value allocated to all categories in the Prize. For the adult prizes the amount has risen from €1,000 to €4,000. As for the Terramaxka categories, the amount has doubled from €1,000 to €2,000.

The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced on Tuesday 5 November at the official opening of the Malta Book Festival 2019, whereas the winners of the National Book Prize will be announced at an award-giving ceremony that will be held at Auberge de Castille later that month.

Here is the full list of the books competing in the various categories:

NOVEL (MT, EN)

Clare Azzopardi, Castillo 
Lou Drofenik, The Reluctant Healer 
John P. Portelli,  Kulħadd Barra 

SHORT STORIES (MT, EN)

Trevor Żahra, 365 
Rita Saliba, Fuq Widnejn Torox: U Stejjer Żbukkati Oħra 
Joe Friggieri, Il-Fiera tal-Fuħħar: U Stejjer Oħra
Rita Saliba, Ħjut 
John P. Portelli, Inkontri ta' Kuljum 
Lina Brockdorff, Minn Żmien l-Għerien

POETRY (MT, EN)

Louis Briffa, Bil-Boqxiex
Maria Grech, Ganado Framed

LITERARY NONFICTION (MT, EN)

Richard England, Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne 
Marie Briguglio and Steve Bonello, No Man's Land: People, Place & Pollution

TRANSLATION

Toni Aquilina, Passjoni Sempliċi 
Toni Aquilina, Antigona 
Emmanuel Cutajar, Il-Metamorfosi 
Alfred Palma, Mewt Ġo Venezja

GENERAL RESEARCH (MT, EN)

Steve Borg, Il-Maltin: Għemilhom, Drawwiethom, Ġrajjiethom It-Tieni Volum 
Ġwann Azzopardi, The Apostolato of the Order of St John at the Cathedral of Malta 
Charles Cini, A History of Għarb 
Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez and Albert Ganado, An Encyclopedia of Artists with a Malta Connection 
Carmel Baldacchino, Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association 
Charles Briffa, Fl-Arena ta' Moħħu: Victor Fenech – Esperimenti Stilistiċi u Protesta Soċjali Horizons

BIOGRAPHICAL AND HISTORIOGRAPHIC RESEARCH (MT, EN)

Godwin Vella, Humillima Civitas Vallettae: From Mount Xebb-er-ras to European Capital of Culture Heritage 
Mario Pace, Marco Largi ovvero Carlo Magri: Drammaturgo Maltese (1617-1693) – Vita e Opere 
Joseph M. Pirotta, Fortress Colony: The Final Act 1945-1964; Vol. 4 1961-1964 
Dion Buhagiar, Francesco Azzopardi (1748-1809): Maltese Classical Composer and Theorist 
Caroline Miggiani, The Official Colours of Malta: Recording Malta in WWII 
Michael Refalo, Giuseppe (De)Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930) 
Lawrence Pavia, Trevelyan and Fedden: Encounters with Malta and Gozo 
Maria Adeodata (Catherine) Testaferrata de Noto, Adeodata Pisani: A Mystic in Mdina 
Ann Gingell, Littlejohn Maurice Caruana Curran: Guardian of Heritage and Justice 
Martina Caruana and Burkard Wehner, The Wignacourt Psalter: A Medieval Carthusian Treasure in Malta 
Christine Muscat, Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630–1798

ORIGINAL WORK 0-7 YEARS

Clare Azzopardi, Il-Ħanut tal-Ħelu Li Mar Dawra 
Sherise Zammit, Ġanni Jżur Pariġi 
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jagħmel Ħabib Ġdid 
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsiefer 
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jgħin fid-Dar 
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsib Kartiera

ORIGINAL WORK 8-12 YEARS

Antoinette Borg, Avventura Abbord! 
Mark Camilleri, Mill-Istorja tal-Futbol Malti
Clare Azzopardi, Għand Rebus Totall (Is-Sħaħar ta' Petut 1) 
John A. Bonello, Irvin Vella Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Gżejjer tat-Teżor 
Rita Saliba, Lorella u l-Ġenju Li ma Kienx Jaf Jaqra

ORIGINAL WORK 13-16 YEARS

Antoinette Borg, Amina

TRANSLATION 0-7 YEARS

Clare Azzopardi, Lupu Lupettu Jrid Isir Supereroj 
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tar-Razzett 
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tas-Savana 
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Finali Spazjali
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Pilota Perkażu 
Sherise Zammit, L-Album tal-Ewwel Sena Tiegħi

TRANSLATION 8-12 YEARS

Dwayne Ellul, Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu 
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Kelb Ifittex Lil Sidu 
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Sparixxew il-Qtates

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus