A national call for blood donations was made on Friday by the National Blood Transfusion Service.

The service said that although donations in the past weeks were generally consistent and abundant, they were still not enough to cover current needs and keep reserves well-stocked in all blood groups.

The Blood Bank will remain open until 9pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday it will be open between 8am and 6pm.

On Sunday, blood can also be donated at the Mobile Blood Donation Unit in Medjatriċi Square, Luqa, between 8.30am and 1pm or at the Xewkija Clinic between 8am and 1pm.

Donors are to be in possession of their identity card.

Because of roadworks, the Blood Bank on Friday may be accessed from in front of the PBS Creativity Hub to Triq San Luqa, Triq Bordon, Triq l-Orsolini, and Triq Clarence.