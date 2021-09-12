McDonald’s iconic CBO burger is back. The much-loved chicken, bacon and onion sandwich has returned to McDonald’s menu boards around Malta and to mark this comeback, illustrators and artists are being called to submit a comic strip in the same spirit that inspires the CBO’s marketing campaign.

Submissions must depict the CBO in their own way – as long as it’s legendary!

All artworks will be judged by renowned cartoonist Ġorġ Mallia, who will apply criteria such as crea­tivity, inventiveness, family-friendliness, feel-good moment and finishing to the selection process.

The winning entry will be awarded a cash prize of €1,000, and the artwork will be published in The Sunday Times of Malta.

Second and third prize winners will also see their entries published.

The deadline for entry submissions is October 1 and entries should be submitted by e-mail to info@mt.mcd.com.

For anonymity purposes, during the judging process, entrants are being requested to not sign their comic strip. Once the winners are chosen, they will be asked to sign the comic strip before they are published. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.mcdonalds.com.mt/cbo/.

The CBO dates to 2008 when it first launched in France. Eventually, its success across different markets earned the CBO the nickname #TheNextLegend, where its popularity matched that of McDonald’s icons Big Mac and McFlurry.