The 2021/22 BOV National Challenge League will kick off at the Centenary Stadium on Friday when Żejtun Corinthians against Lija Athletic.

With no less than 22 participants, for the first time since season 1954/55, Malta’s second tier Championship will be split up in two groups.

With two promotion slots up for grabs and three relegation spots in each section, it promises to be an interesting affair. Like in nearly every single season during the last two decades, Malta’s second football level is very competitive and always brings about surprises.

