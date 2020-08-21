Malta’s athletic season, probably one of the longest and toughest in recent history, reaches its climax this weekend with the Cavalieri Art Hotel National Championships 2020 organised by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association.

The association’s flagship competition, which will include some 34 track and field events, will feature some exciting duels, with some of Malta’s elite athletes looking to write their name in the history books by breaking national or category records.

