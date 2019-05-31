KRS Releasing Ltd is holding its 24th annual National Cinema Day tomorrow.

Seventeen new and recent film releases featuring a variety of genres will cover action, adventure, sci-fi, comedy animation and horror/thriller. The films will be screened in cinemas in Malta from 9am until late at night. Shows at the Citadel Cinema in Victoria start at 4pm. Reduced prices of admission will be charged all day.

These are some of the films to be screened:

1. THE QUEEN’S CORGI (animation)

The British monarch’s (Dame Julie Walters) favourite dog gets lost and finds himself at a dog fight club. The dog then begins his long journey to find his way back home.

2. TOY STORY 4 (animation, adventure, comedy)

When a new toy called ‘Forky’ joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

3. THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 (animation, adventure, comedy)

The story of Max and his pet friends continues, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

4. ROCKETMAN (biography, drama, music)

Rocketman is a British musical drama based on the life and career of singer, songwriter and musician Elton John.

5. MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL (action, adventure, comedy)

The Men in Black have always protected earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

6. X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX (action, adventure, sci-fi)

Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

7. ANNA (action, adventure, thriller)

Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins.

8. SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (action, adventure, comedy)

Following the events of Avengers: End-game, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

9. GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS (action, adventure, fantasy)

The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, which collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

10. ANNABELLE COMES HOME (horror, mystery, thriller)

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room in their home, placing her ‘safely’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target – the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

11. YESTERDAY (comedy/drama)

A struggling musician realises he’s the only person on earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

12. LATE NIGHT (comedy, drama)

The plot follows the host of a late-night talk show who teams up with one of her new staff writers in an attempt to save the show.

13. THE HUSTLE (comedy)

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.

14. ALADDIN (adventure, family, fantasy)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their wishes come true.

Early booking is recommended.