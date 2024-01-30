inMalta's mission is to create a unified front, representing Malta's dynamic and innovative tech sector on the world stage. This year, it sets its sights on two of Europe's most prestigious technology events - the Dublin Tech Summit, scheduled for 29th and 30th May, and the London Tech Week, from 10th to 14th June.

This initiative reflects inMalta's commitment to positioning Malta as a key player in the global tech arena, promoting local businesses and fostering foreign direct investment.

The Dublin Tech Summit is a renowned platform that annually attracts over 8,000 participants. It offers an invaluable opportunity for Maltese businesses to engage with international tech leaders, explore emerging trends, and position themselves within the global tech community.

London Tech Week stands as a major event in the tech industry, drawing more than 45,000 participants from over 90 countries. It is an arena for innovation, thought leadership, and strategic networking, providing Maltese participants a chance to gain unique insights and forge significant business relationships.

Participation in these events under the inMalta banner is a strategic move for Maltese tech companies and professionals. It offers a chance to highlight Malta’s technological capabilities, promote business expansion, and engage with international markets.

The consortium is inviting entities within the Maltese tech sector to express their interest in joining these missions.

This is a call for those who aim to elevate their global presence and contribute to Malta's growing reputation in the tech industry.

Interested parties should submit their applications by February 9, 2024.