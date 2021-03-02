A national culture policy document that is up for public consultation seeks to map out Malta's cultural vision for the next 10 years.

The consultation document, which is open to consultation until April 12, follows months of meetings within the sector with various stakeholders and the drafting by a working group of key experts, Culture Minister Jose' Herrera said.



Herrera said the new policy will "integrate culture in national development" with a global outlook that contributes to sustainable development.

The National Cultural Policy sets eight priorities and outlines 178 policy outcomes implemented through six tools for implementation.

It proposes several ways of strengthening Malta's cultural fabric, from introducing awards for localities which celebrate culture to capping income tax for artists at a 7.5 per cent rate.

The draft policy document also calls for a discussion about how to create permanent financing and support mechanisms for independent media, warning that "allowing market forces to be the exclusive determining factor for the future of the independent media is a risk that will affect the broader journalistic landscape in Malta."

Herrera said that the culture sector now operated in a much-different reality than 10 years ago when the first policy was published.

Government’s expenditure in the sector had tripled since 2013 and more people were seeking careers in the sector.



Culture Directorate director Mario Azzopardi said the recurring theme throughout the policy is “wellbeing”.

“Enhancing wellbeing through culture is an ethos we firmly believe in, since culture is key to other areas such as the economy and the environment in achieving sustainable development goals,” said Azzopardi.





Feedback and suggestions should be sent by e-mail.