Malta's national dance company ŻfinMalta has announced that all its upcoming performances and participation programmes have been cancelled as a precautionary measure amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company said in a statement it hoped to premiere its current work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream choreographed by Sergiu Matis, in June at the Orpheum Theatre in Gzira.

ŻfinMalta also announced the start of a social media programme entitled Dance is Usthat would run over the next nine weeks.

"Taking inspiration from each letter composing the company’s name, each weekly theme will highlight the ways dance features and affects our lives – from our first, unsteady, steps as toddlers, to our most intimate moments with our loved ones," the company said.

"Starting from next week, a new theme will be explored across ŻfinMalta’s social media platforms, with each theme revolving around a particular letter from the company’s name. Kicking things off with interviews, clips from past performances, and exclusive content is the first theme: Żfin, of course."

Paolo Mangiola, ŻfinMalta’s Artistic Director said: "During these uncertain times, art forms such as contemporary dance are the silver lining of the darkest clouds. "Dance is Us is our way of defying this hurdle, and saying that we will emerge from it even more resilient."

Over the coming weeks, the national dance company will be engaging with local and international experts, exploring our relationship with movement through themes such as Future; Income; and Nurture, as well as many more which will be revealed to ŻfinMalta’s followers on social media.