The Diocesan Ecumenical Commissions of Malta and Gozo, in collaboration with Christians Together in Malta (Malta Ecumenical Council), are joining the ecumenical initiative of Churches Together in England, in having special prayers, as many seek to find peace of heart and spiritual courage in these trying circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, at 8pm Malta time (0700 GMT), Christians in Malta and Gozo are invited to join Christians in England on this National Day of Prayer and Action.

Christians are invited to light a candle in a window, at their home and to stop for a few minutes of prayer as they intercede for the sick, the vulnerable, doctors and paramedics and all those who have responded to their call of duty in this challenging time.