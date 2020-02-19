Island Car Club (ICC) shall once again be organising this year’s Enemed National Hill Climb Championship.

The season will start with the scrutineering of vehicles. Scrutineering will take place at Luxol Grounds, on Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

With the collaboration of Malta Motorsport Federation, ICC will this year be offering participants a one stop shop event during which drivers can have their medical, submit their licence application, and have their cars scrutineered by qualified local scrutineers. Malta Motorsport Federation will be deducting the cost of the medical from the licence renewal application. Those racing for the first time will be eligible to a free provisional licence valid for this year.

The championship calendar will take place on eight rounds, weather permitting.

Locations of each hill climb are subject to change and for more up to date information one is advised to check the Island Car Club page on Facebook.

Competing cars are expected to be at the Paddock at 7.30am. Driver’s briefing at 8.15am and first car off the start at 9am. Each hill climb will have three timed runs, with the first run being a practice.

This year’s Groups and respective classes are as follows:

Street Class: A group being introduced this year, it caters for street cars that are legally approved by Transport Malta. Any vehicle with a valid log book and VRT Pass certificate may participate, subject to the following obligatory extra safety features as required by ICC: (i) a 2 kg fire extinguisher with proof of validity and gauge; (ii) fire retardant clothing (such as cotton) not necessarily a race suit (iii) no shorts and no short sleeves (iv) an approved crash helmet (v) Street legal tyres.

Classic Class: This group is split between Classic Stock Cars and Classic Modified Cars according to the Malta Classic Rules and Regulations.

Autocross Class: This group is open to all cars as per ASKM Rules and Regulations.

Group 1: This group is open for lightly tuned and limited removal of interior. Cars are required to have a roll cage, harness and drivers a race suit. Classes as per Engine Capacity.

Group 2: Open for highly modified cars that retain original body and engine and allow for coil overs , limited slip diffs, slick tyres, racing gearboxes and polycarbonate windows. Classes as per Engine Capacity.

Group 3: Open for racing cars with the addition of fibre body panels, cut out vents and other high level modifications.

Group 4: Silhouette racing cars.

Group 5: Sports racers.

Group 6: single seaters.

Anyone interested to find out more on how to try a hill climb and experience the thrill of being a hill climber may contact ICC on telephone number 99477644, or visit the website at www.islandcarclub.com or email on info@islandcarclub.com or like to Island Car Club page on Facebook.

PROGRAMME

Round 1: March 8, Ġnejna, limits of Mġarr, Malta.

Round 2: April 5, Penellu, Mellieħa.

Round 3: April 26, Mtaħleb, limits of Rabat, Malta.

Round 4: May 3, Xagħra, Gozo.

Round 5: October 4, Ħondoq, Gozo.

Round 6: October 25, Mtaħleb, limits of Rabat, Malta.

Round 7: November 15, Nadur, Gozo.

Round 8: November 29, Ġnejna, limits of Mġarr, Malta.