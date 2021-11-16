A new national lottery rights licence has been awarded to National Lottery plc.

The company was one of two submitting offers following a call by the privatisation unit.

While National Lottery plc’s offer was for €105,077,777, Sisal Malta Consortium submitted a €53,330,001 bid.

The company, which is majority-owned by the Izi Group, will take over the national lottery from Maltco Lotteries, whose concession ends on July 4, 2022.

Maltco had signed its concession with the government in 2012.

Proposals for a new national lottery licence were opened on October 8 after which technical and financial advisory boards were appointed to analyse the technical and financial aspects of each bid.

The financial offers were opened on Monday with the preferred proponent being chosen on the basis of making the highest offer.