National Lottery plc, a subsidiary of the IZI Group, has selected Melita Business to provide the communications infrastructure required to run the national lottery of Malta. Taking over from Maltco Lotteries from July 5, 2022, National Lottery plc will take on the responsibility of operating the National Lottery of Malta, distributing among others games popular games such as Lotto, Super 5 as well as a portfolio of new and other games for the next 10 years.

In the run up to this transition, Melita Business has deployed fibre-powered 1,000 Megabit fixed internet to over 200 National Lottery retail outlets across Malta and Gozo. Moreover, it will be hosting all of the gaming operator’s key equipment in its two ISO 27001 certified data centres, providing high levels of security and reliability. Melita Business will also provide high capacity, and high availability, connectivity between sites over its dedicated Fibre network.

the national lottery of Malta and transitioning it in such a tight timeframe to be ready for launch on July 5 has been a big challenge which we have managed very well. Our ambition, however, is not just to complete a successful transition but to deliver an improved experience for customers and for our agents within the retail network that lasts for the years to come. This can only be attained through the deployment of a robust communications infrastructure. Melita Business has enabled us to build the required infrastructure through the delivery of a communications network that fulfils our requirements across all our points of sale in the market. We are also glad that together with Melita we have been able to deliver the service within a very tight deadline.”

Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services at Melita Limited, said: “The communications requirements of National Lottery plc is highly technical and needed to be put in place quickly during a massive transition process. With our unrivalled infrastructure and commitment to providing bespoke communications solutions for clients, Melita Business is proud to be playing a key role in making this transition a success.”

Ing. Kenneth Terrible, Infrastructure Solutions Sales Manager at Melita Limited, added: “National Lottery plc will be interacting with hundreds of thousands of customers each week, so fast, secure and reliable communications are vital. Developing the solutions needed to meet the nationwide requirements of such a complex organisation has been an exciting challenge but one which Melita Business is certainly capable of rising to.”