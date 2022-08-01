The €500,000 jackpot in the newly revamped Quaterno game held on Saturday, July 23, was won for the first time by three players just two weeks since its launch.

Three players, who bought their tickets from Żejtun and Vittoriosa, have come forward to collect the sum of €166,666 each. The participants matched their four numbers with the five drawn numbers in the Lotto Quaterno, 1-10-16-20-55.

Two of the three winners were interviewed by the National Lottery separately. Both players were visibly delighted to have won with the new company as they play the same numbers in lotto on a weekly basis. The numbers chosen by the players are all related to birthdays of their family members.

One of the players was watching the draw live on TVM, when she discovered that four of the drawn winning numbers on the screen match the four numbers on her ticket. Another player was told the winning numbers by one of her family members while checking the lotto results on the website.

While claiming their prize, the players expressed their happiness with the result, citing also the improved odds of winning the jackpot with the new Lotto Quaterno format as opposed to the previous format adopted by the previous lottery operator.

The players, who are retired, expressed the same wish of sharing the money with their families.

The next lotto draw and the opportunity to win the €500,000 fixed Quaterno jackpot is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 8.40pm following the TVM evening news.