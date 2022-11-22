Malta’s national orchestra is meeting with the equality commission to draft new internal policies after it was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal last month.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told Times of Malta the top brass at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra last week met with the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality to begin drafting a dedicated internal policy to counter sexual discrimination and promote equality in the workplace.

That policy, once finalised, will be transmitted to employees and staff training will be made available, he said.

The orchestra has been at the centre of a sexual harassment scandal as allegations surfaced last month about a cover-up. The police pressed charges against an MPO official, who pleaded guilty to sexual harassment during the very first court sitting.

A magistrate heard that the victim had reported the harassment internally but had been ignored. She eventually quit that job and said that the “abuse and multiple incidents of sexual harassment that took place at the office and during work functions” had taken their toll.

Her health, both physical and mental, had suffered, leaving her with no option but to “move on to a different chapter to prioritise her well-being”.

The MPO said the official in question is currently suspended and that a disciplinary board would be looking into the claims once the period in which he could file an appeal against the court ruling – 30 days – elapsed.

Meanwhile, the orchestra is also contending with another top official, its chief executive officer, who also faces criminal charges.

Earlier this month, Sigmund Mifsud pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted tampering with evidence after he allegedly instructed employees to keep quiet about the harassment scandal.

Mifsud allegedly summoned all employees to a meeting and told them that anyone found to be speaking out about the scandal would be deemed complicit. Apart from ordering MPO employees to keep quiet about the scandal, prosecutors allege Mifsud also tried to persuade the harassment victim to change her version of events before the issue led to criminal charges.

Mifsud pleaded not guilty and has been suspended on half-pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Bonnici would not weigh in on the charges against Mifsud, saying the matter was now being handled by the courts. He said “a number of changes at administration level” are being introduced to improve communication at the orchestra.

He said he wanted to avoid situations where the chief executive decides unilaterally on cases of a human resources nature.

Management meetings will be held regularly so that all the various sections of the orchestra administration are kept updated, the minister said.

Bonnici fended off calls for his own resignation. The opposition said his position as minister responsible for the arts is no longer tenable, accusing him of dragging his feet on the case.

Bonnici defended his position, saying the matter was investigated by the authorities and he accused the Nationalist Party of trying to politicise a sensitive issue.