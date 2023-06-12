Malta’s national choir, dance and theatre companies are merging into a new National Agency for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

The agency will streamline KorMalta, Teatru Malta and ŻfinMalta’s legal, administrative and organisational frameworks, but the three companies will retain artistic autonomy, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Monday.

“NAPA will be a national platform for performing arts and an organisational and administrative centre for the three entities,” newly appointed NAPA CEO Dominic Galea said.

Teatru Malta, ZfinMalta and KorMalta all gave short performances Photo: Jonathan Borg

Theatre, dance and choir could eventually be joined by other performing arts companies, the jazz musician and maestro said.

#“These three entities will be the pioneers for this entrepreneurial, creative and much-needed project, which will be extremely instrumental in strengthening and developing the Maltese cultural and artistic sector,” he said in a speech preceded by short performances by Kor Malta and Teatru Malta.

ŻfinMalta also gave a short contemporary dance performance after Monday's speeches.

Bonnici said NAPA will become official on Tuesday through a legal notice.

Until then, KorMalta and Teatru Malta will remain under the remit of Arts Council Malta. ŻfinMalta is a legal entity in its own right.

Culture minister Owen Bonnici said NAPA will have a €1.3 million budget Photo: Jonathan Borg

The three companies, which were all set up less than 10 years ago, will have a joint budget of €1.3 million.

By joining forces in administration, archiving, and procurement “we can further increase accessibility to the arts, strengthen our creative economy, and provide our artists with a more established platform for professionalisation in the sector,” Bonnici said.

Logistically, the three entities will be better able to set up their calendars to complement one another, he added.