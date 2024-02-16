Malta’s National Philharmonic Orchestra is to collaborate with Palermo’s Teatro Massimo, following talks between officials of the two entities.

Orchestra chairman Alfred Camilleri, acting CEO Mro. Chris Muscat and resident orchestral conductor Michael Laus were all involved in the talks, which were led by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

They met with Teatro Massimo Superintendent Marco Betta and the director of the theatre’s youth orchestra, Mro. Michele De Luca.

The Maltese representatives also met with Palermo Mayor Roberto Lagalla during their visit.

This is the second such collaboration that the National Philharmonic Orchestra has secured in recent years, following a collobaorative arrangement with the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome.