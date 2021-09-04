The Malta Photographic Society has launched the 56th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography.

Stairway to Heaven by Stephen Buhagiar

This competition is considered the pinnacle in photographic competition on the Maltese islands and many local photography enthusiasts await this annual event with great anticipation.

Participants can submit up to four images in any or all four categories, namely colour and monochrome prints and/or colour and monochrome digital projected images. The subject matter is open.

The closing date is September 25. Judging is scheduled for mid-October and all the accepted works will be exhibited at Palazzo De La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta, between December 9 and 23.

Clochard by Joseph Lungaro

The Malta Photographic Society was the catalyst in organising uninterruptedly this national photographic competition for the past 55 years.

The non-profit organisation, run by volunteers, caters for anyone interested in practising the art of photography. Since its foundation 60 years ago, its mission has always been to teach and promote the practice and appreciation of all forms of photography, to spread the word that photography is fun and to help others advance further their photographic skills.

The society enjoys the esteem of the highest authorities on the island and is often called to collaborate and give its expertise to several constituted bodies that want to organise their own photographic exhibitions.

Those photographers who are interested to participate are to submit their works at the club, 137, Old Bakery Street, Valletta by September 25 at 2pm.

More information about the 56th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography is available on www.mpsmalta.com.

Valletta by Mark Scicluna

Reflex Structures by Vince Piscopo

An Ode to Silence by Keith Ellul