The Malta Trust Foundation and the National Literacy Agency have launched this year’s edition of the National Readathon.

The fourth edition of the Readathon — which has a dual role to foster the love of reading in children, while helping their classmates with different abilities — is being given a fresh impetus after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted last year’s efforts to collect funds.

Organised with the support of the Malta Public Transport, the Malta Trust Foundation’s E3 project has to date raised more than €250,000 and helped 120 children who are non-verbal and on the autism spectrum.

The funds, raised by the children and the Malta Trust Foundation’s corporate partners, go towards purchasing tailor-made, augmentative communication devices to enable children to communicate and not fall behind in school.

The Trust’s E3 project, in conjunction with the Readathon initiative, aims to empower, encourage and educate young children with different abilities.

Speaking at the launch, which was attended by Education Minister Justyne Caruana, Foundation chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the Readathon should be the catalyst to awaken children’s literary skills.

“Reading opens up an exciting world for children. The beauty of the Readathon is that while it helps give children a peek into the adventures awaiting them in books, it also instils a spirit of solidarity to help those who are unable to read or communicate in traditional ways,” she said.

A total of 42 primary schools from the state, church and independent sectors will be taking part in this year’s Readathon. For the next three weeks, schoolchildren in Years 1-6, will get to drop everything to read. On the day, pupils will be invited to take their favourite book, or a book they are reading, to school, while the Reading Ambassadors will share their stories.

Due to the safety measures that have been implemented in schools, the National Literacy Agency is organising the visits with Reading Ambassadors virtually over the Microsoft Teams online platform.

Schools, parents and others who wish to donate towards this cause can call on 5150 2094 to donate €5; 5160 2015 to donate €10; and 5170 2058 to donate €15.

Families who wish to organise a ‘Drop Everything and Read!’ event at home can contact the National Literacy Agency on 2598 2994 or send an email to nla@ilearn.edu.mt.