Eighteen students from the National School of Sport will be travelling to Ostia to take part in a training camp in collaboration with the Acquatic Sports Association of Malta and SportMalta.

Details of the training camp, that will be held next week, were given during a news conference by NSS head Robert Magro in the presence of Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport Clifton Grima.

Next week, the NSS will be training in the same premises that are used by the Italian waterpolo national team.

Dr Grima said that the training camp will be a unique experience for the students.

“I am sure that this will be a huge experience for these students, and I hope that they make the most of it,” the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth and Sport said.

