The Social Determinants of Health Unit within the Superintendence of Public Health, Ministry for Health, is conducting a national sexual and reproductive health survey that aims to explore the Maltese resident population’s knowledge, attitudes and behaviour on the topic.

The research will serve to identify important aspects to be tackled at a national level including prevention, treatment and services required to address sexual health needs. The results will feed into updates to the national sexual health policy.

The survey is open for people aged between 16 to 70 years, who have resided in Malta or Gozo for the past six months. Participants will be contacted by trained survey interviewers whereby they will be invited for a face-to-face interview. The interview entails completing multiple choice questions on a smartphone.

There is also the option to participate in the online version of the questionnaire.

Due to the sensitive nature of some questions, participants have the option to respond directly on the smartphone without disclosing their answers to the interviewer. All responses will be kept anonymous and the researcher will not be able to trace the responses with the participants’ identity.

Participants to the face-to-face interviews are entitled to participate in a lottery with the chance to win a prize worth €800.

There is also the option to participate in the online version of the questionnaire by clicking the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SDH-SexualReproductiveHealthONLINE.

Any queries to the survey may be addressed to the Social Determinants of Health team on 2595 3320 or 2595 3327.